Safa is the heroine of viewer's life story

Popular actress Safa Kabir has already made a name for herself in the show due to her acting skills. She was under house arrest for a long time to avoid infection and safety. Safa Kabir has been shooting regularly since the lockdown. However, he said that he is taking a break of two-three days after completing each work.





Meanwhile, Safa recently posted a video message on his own official Facebook page. He gave new news to the audience through that video message. He said that he will act in the stories sent by the fans and viewers. His comment, I often gets stories sent by many when I go to check my mail. Someone send their own life story. Again some send their story thoughts.







There are many people in different parts of the country who write well. So I decided to work on the story they sent. Officially this time I said to send the story. I gave the e-mail address in my video post to send the story. I will act in the story that will be liked from there.







This actress has always dominated the story in terms of acting. He also said that he is not working if he does not like the story. Outside of drama, she was recently seen in a music video titled 'Rajkonna'. He is getting a lot of response from the audience for the music video.

Leave Your Comments