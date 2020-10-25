BCB mourns death of Barrister Rafique-Ul Huq



Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hassan Papon expressed deep condolences on the passing away of Veteran Supreme Court lawyer Barrister Rafique-Ul Huq who has died on Saturday. He was 85.He breathed his last at the Ad-Din Hospital in Dhaka on Saturday morning, according to Dr Nahid Yasmin, the hospital's director general. Rafique-Ul Huq, the former attorney general played a prominent role as a lawyer during the military-backed caretaker government's rule. He was also known for his involvement in various social and charitable causes.





In a condolence message, BCB president said, "We deeply mourn at the death of Barrister Rafique-Ul Huq. We have received invaluable legal advice and support from him on a number of important issues of BCB. Barrister Rafique-Ul Huq made an enormous contribution to the establishment of rule of law in the country. I extended deepest sympathies to the family of the departed on behalf of BCB."





Rafique-ul Huq was born to Mumin-Ul Huq, a doctor, and Nurjahan Begun in Kolkata in 1935. He earned his LLB and master's degrees from Calcutta University.He earned his LLB and master's degrees from Calcutta University. He began his career as an advocate in the Calcutta High Court in 1960 before becoming a Barrister-at-Law a year later. He was later laid to rest at Dhaka's Banani Graveyard following funeral prayer at the Supreme Court premises on Saturday.



