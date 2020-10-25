Can't wait to return to my golf game: Kapil Dev after angioplasty

On road to recovery, Kapil's picture from hospital surfaces. -Twitter



Kapil Dev, India's first World Cup-winning cricket captain who underwent a successful emergency coronary angioplasty, is hale and hearty and already thinking of getting to the golf course for another round.

There is a WhatsApp group of the 1983 World Cup-winning India team and all the news related to the members of that wonderful bunch are shared on it. His former India teammates wished Kapil, 61, speedy recovery on this group and the legendary cricketer's reply shows he is apprently in great shape in the hospital, reports agencies.





"Hi everyone. I'm in good spirits and doing well. On the way to a speedy recovery. Can't wait to return to my golf game. You guys are my family. Thank you," Kapil wrote in reply to the wishes of his former India teammates.A member of the World Cup-winning squad said: "The man with the mighty heart, Kapil, has recovered very fast. True to his character he had turned the tough times upside down."





Kapil was admitted to the Fortis-Escorts Heart Institute Hospital in south Delhi around 1 am on Friday, a statement from the hospital said. He is stable now and would be discharged in a couple of days, it added.

