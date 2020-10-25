Nazmul XI, Mahmudullah XI vie for BCB President's Cup glory

Mahmudullah Riyad and Nazmul Hossain Shanto during the toss. -BCB



A high flying Nazmul XI will try to extend their dominance over Mahmudullah XI when they take on Mahmudullah Riyad-led side in the final of the BCB President's Cup at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium today (Sunday).





The final was originally scheduled to be held on Friday but in light of the inclement weather forecast over the next two days, it has been shifted to Sunday. The most important match of the tournament starts at 1.30 pm and will be streamed live on BCB's facebook page and youtube channel. State-run Bangladesh Television will also telecast the match live. Monday is kept as the reserve day of the final match.





Nazmul XI moved to the final as group champions in three-team tournament. They acquired three wins in the group phase and lost just one. On the other hand, Mahmudullah XI won two games. The other team of the tournament Tamim Iqbal-led Tamim XI showed a frustrating performance as they won just one and was eliminated from the final race straightway. What will be in Nazmul XI's favour is that they won their both matches against Mahmudullah XI in the group phase.









Nazmul XI chased down Mahmudullah XI's 196 runs in the first match with utmost ease to seal four wickets victory before losing to Tamim XI by 42 runs. They however came back strongly and thanks to Afif Hossain's 98 runs piled up 264-8, tournament's highest score against Mahmudullah XI in the return-leg match. Their bowlers later shot the opponent out for 133 runs to seal a gigantic 131 runs victory for the side. They won their last match against Tamim XI by 7 runs.





Mahmudullah XI so far had crossed 200 runs figure only once in the tournament. But still they are in the final, thanks to their win against Tamim XI in both games. However given the performance in the group phase, Nazmul XI will be top favourite but in one-day cricket the performance of certain days is always counted.







Mahmudullah Riyad knows that well and vowed to come up with all guns blazing in the most important game of the tournament."First of all we moved to the final, which is a pleasing matter. The BCB's initiative to organize this tournament came up as good for us. So we are in the final and we are desperate to play well," Mahmudullah said on Thursday.





Mahmudullah XI's run rate was so poor that if Tamim XI would have won the last game against Nazmul XI, they would be eliminated straightway. "The last game was important, If Tamim XI would have won, we couldn't play the final. However fortunately we are in the final and we should make it count."





Nazmul XI captain Nazmul Hossain Shanto also is determined to laugh the last. "We have played well so far in the tournament and one good game tomorrow will help us to seal the trophy. We all are eager to win it," Shanto said.But their headache is that of their most dependable and informed batsman Mushfiqur Rahim who hurt his shoulder during the last game against Tamim XI. It is still uncertain whether Mushfiqur will take the field in today's final.





BCB Sport physician Dr. Debashis Chowdhury said that the decision on Mushfiqur Rahim's participation in the game will be taken on match day.Mushfiqur Rahim hit one century and two half-centuries in the last four matches to make him the most consistent batsman in the tournament. Shanto hopes that Mushfiqur will be able to take the field in today's game.





