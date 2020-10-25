PK Halder is not returning now



Proshanta Kumar Halder, who had spoken of his desire to return to Bangladesh amid allegations of having assets beyond means worth Tk 3 billion, has had a change of heart. He says he is not coming back now due to illness, according to lawyers of the state and the Anti-Corruption Commission.





The High Court last week ordered the police to take him into custody on arrival after he had sought protection to return by an Emirates Airlines flight from Dubai on Oct 25. The court also ordered the inspector general of police, immigration authorities and the ACC toensure his "safe" surrender on return as he fears for his security. But later Halder informed the Attorney General's Office and the commission about the change of plan via email, Attorney General AM Amin Uddin told bdnews24.com.





Citing Mahfuzur Rahman Milon, a lawyer for The International Leasing and Financial Services Limited or ILFSL, ACC counsel Khurshid Alam said Halder is not returning now due to "illness".





Milon did not respond to bdnews24.com's request for more details.Halder had told the ILFSL in a letter that the company had invested in several firms owned by him and his family. His absence and the "unwanted situation" in Bangladesh have made the task to run the firms "complex".The crisis will be over if he returns and the firms will be able to play a role in the country's economy during the pandemic, according to the letter.





The ILFSL had made the plea when the court had been hearing a writ petition filed by seven clients of the ILFSL for an order to get their money back.After the initial hearing on the writ petition, the court on Jan 19 issued a travel ban and ordered the confiscation of passports of Halder and 18 others, including his family members and officials of the company.





Halder, a former managing director of NRB Global Bank, had laundered the money abroad and fled to Canada by the time, according to media reports.The court also ordered a freeze on the transfer of their assets, including cash and land. The Appellate Division upheld the order when two ILFSL directors challenged it.





