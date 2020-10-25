Qatar: Stranded BD workers to get new entry permits



Foreign Affairs Minister of Qatar Yousuf Mohamed Al Othman has given his assurance of issuing exceptional entry permits for stranded expatriate Bangladeshis in the gulf nation within a short time. The Qatar Minister came up with the assurance in a meeting with Bangladesh Ambassador Md Jashim Uddin on Thursday, said a press release, reports UNB.





Md Jashim requested the minister to take measures over the return of Bangladeshi workers by issuing exceptional entry permits. He also handed over a list of stranded expatriate Bangladeshis to Yousuf Mohamed.







The ambassador also applauded the reformation programs including the wage protection system, dispute settlement system which were initiated by the Qatar authorities while the Qatar Minister praised the quality work of Bangladeshi workers.He also mentioned the contribution of Bangladeshi workers in the overall advancement of Qatar and discussed different aspects of changing sponsorships of Bangladeshi workers.





