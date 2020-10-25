Maha Ashtami celebrated, Nabami today



The Maha Ashtami of Durga Puja, the largest religious festival of the Hindu community, was celebrated in the country on Saturday, while Maha Nabami is today.The five-day long festival which started on October 21 will end on Monday with immersion of the idol of goddess Durga. Over 31,000 mandaps in Bangladesh have been erected across the country.





In Dhaka city alone, Durga Puja is being celebrated in more than 200 mandaps. In places like the ancient Dhakeshwari Temple in the old town, Ramkrishna Mission, Ramana park, Banani among others the Pandals have been decorated beautifully and large number of devotees throng the places to pray mother Durga.







