How demo against police repression changed Nigeria



An unprecedented flow of demonstrations against repression by police force in Nigeria has changed the country forever. These demonstrations, mainly carried out by the youths of Nigeria, have even shaken the Nigerian government. Demonstrations against the government's torment are going on Nigerian streets as well as on social media.





These demonstrations are going on for two weeks. There are allegations of robbery and some other atrocities against Nigerian police. The demonstrators can be no how tamed. The hash-tag #EndSARS is being propagated through social networks. SARS stands for Special Anti-Robbery Squad. The angry masses have vandalized the palace of the Nigerian king in the capital city of Lagos. Nigerian youths are looking forward to a change in the country's governing system and this is one of the aims of the ongoing demonstrations.





Former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo said in 2017 referring to the country's young generation, "We are sitting on a gunpowder depot." There are 20 crore people in Nigeria 60% of which are aged below 24 years. Most of the youths in Nigeria are unemployed.







There is very limited opportunity for higher education. 40% people of Nigeria are living under the poverty line according to the government's statistics. The Nigerian government has assured that the country's police department would be reformed which has elevated the young people's confidence about their protests. The demonstrators have set up a helpline for providing legal support to each other.







Even a radio station has been established by them. General people have spontaneously cooperated with the protesters. Most of the people of Nigeria hold the opinion that corrupted politicians and bad governance have spoiled the country's economic prospects. They want to bring about an absolute change so that Nigeria becomes a better country in days to come.





However, some shops and warehouses have been plundered during the demonstrations. Business enterprises of some well-known political leaders have been targeted. Nigerian President Muahammadu Buhari has called upon the demonstrators to sit for negotiation with the government. The ruling party is getting more and more concerned as the demonstration is getting all the more heated day by day. Political analysts have commented that something would be achieved through these demonstrations in Nigeria.









---BBC

