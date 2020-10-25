'Action plan underway to cut road accidents'



Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader has said the government is implementing the national road safety strategic action plan to reduce 50 percent road accidents in the country as per the target set under the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).





He was addressing a discussion titled "Road Safety Collaboration, Reducing Road Fatalities Fifty Percent by 2030" was jointly organized by Bangladesh Rural Advancement Committee (BRAC) and the World Bank from his official residence in the city on Saturday marking the National Safe Road Day-2020.





Quader, also the general secretary of the Awami League, said, "The Road Transport and Highway Division is implementing the strategic action plan to achieve the SDGs target to bring down deaths caused by the road accidents."







The minister told the function that the legal framework has been strengthened so that the country can achieve the SDGs and also to achieve the target of the 2nd UN Decade of Action for Road Safety 2021-2030 for preventing of 50 percent of road traffic deaths and injuries within the period.





The goal of the UN Decade of Action for Road Safety is to stabilize and reduce the forecast level of road traffic deaths around the world as road traffic crashes take the lives of nearly 1.3 million people every year and injure 20-50 million more.







