Asia virus cases cross 10 million

People wear face masks on the footpath as fears of spread COVID-19 in Dhaka, Bangladesh.





Asia surpassed 10 million infections of the new Covid-19 on Saturday, the second-heaviest regional toll in the world.Behind only Latin America, Asia accounts for about one-fourth of the global caseload of 42.1 million of the virus. With over 163,000 deaths, the region accounts for some 14% of the global COVID-19 toll.





Bangladesh recorded 1,094 new cases of the novel coronavirus infection in a day, taking the tally so far to 397,507. It is the lowest daily since Eid-ul-Azha on August 2, when 886 cases were reported. The death toll climbed to 5,780 after 19 fatalities.The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) revealed the information through a press release on Saturday.





Bangladesh is now the 17th worst affected country in the world in terms of the number of cases. The position is one step behind Iraq and one step ahead of Germany, according to worldometer.info.''As many as 10,998 samples were tested in 111 authorized labs throughout the country in the past 24 hours. Of them, 1,094 were found to be Covid-19 positive,'' said the press release.





The death rate now stands at 1.45 percent and the current infection rate is 9.95 percent. Among the 19 deaths, 17 are male and two female, the press release said, adding, one is in his 20s, one in his 30s, four are in their 40s, three in their 50s while 10 are above 60 years. According to the division-wise data, 13 deaths took place in Dhaka division and rests are in other divisions.





Meanwhile, a total of 1,498 patients made recoveries in the past 24 hours hiking the total to 3,13,563. The current recovery rate is now 78.88 percent.The indomitable Covid-19 has spread to all 64 districts in Bangladesh. The country reported its first case of the virus on March 8, while the first death was recorded on March 18.







The country is now awaiting a possible second wave of the deadly virus.The killer virus, which broke out in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December last year. The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared Covid-19 a pandemic. The outbreak of the virus has brought almost the entire world to a deadlock.











