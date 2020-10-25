Trump on campaign blitz after casting early vote





President Donald Trump has begun a three-state campaign blitz after voting early in Florida.





He is holding rallies in North Carolina, Ohio and Wisconsin on Saturday as he seeks to make up ground against his Democratic challenger Joe Biden.





Mr Biden, who holds a steady lead in national polls, is campaigning in Pennsylvania, another key state.





Some 57 million votes have already been cast, a record spurred by the pandemic.





The Republican president has continued to hold packed rallies despite a new surge in coronavirus infections that is particularly affecting the Midwest - home to several electoral battlegrounds.





Speaking in Lumberton, North Carolina on Saturday, Mr Trump said America's coronavirus pandemic had been blown out of proportion and mocked his Democratic rival for making ominous warnings about a bleak winter.





In contrast, Mr Biden held a drive-in rally in Bristol, Pennsylvania where he told supporters: "We don't want to become superspreaders."





With just 10 days to go until the November 3 election, Joe Biden holds an average eight-point lead in national polls over Donald Trump.





But the race is much closer in several important swing states.





How and where did Trump vote?

Mr Trump voted at a library in West Palm Beach, Florida - near his Mar-a-Lago resort - on Saturday morning.





"I voted for a guy named Trump," he told reporters after casting his ballot.





Florida is always a key prize in the US election and the president had been campaigning there on Friday. Early voting centres opened in Florida this weekend.





Mr Trump switched his permanent residence and voter registration from New York to Florida last year - and this was the first ballot he has cast in person since doing so. Earlier this year, he voted by mail in the state's primary elections.





During his bid for a second presidential term, Trump has regularly claimed mail-in voting is prone to fraud.





After casting his vote on Saturday, he said it was "a very secure vote, much more secure than when you send in a ballot". But experts say this is wrong and that there is no evidence to support a link between postal voting and fraud.





More than 39 million people have voted by mail so far, while close to 18 million have voted in person, according to a tally by the United States Election Project.

