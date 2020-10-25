2 killed in Faridpur road crash





Two people were killed and five others injured when a microbus hit a truck on Dhaka-Khulna Highway at Kamarkhali in Madhukhali upazila of Faridpur early Sunday.





The deceased were identified as Mosharraf Hossain, 80, and Amena Begum, 65, of Alamdanga upazila in Chuadanga district.





The accident took place when the microbus crashed into the goods-laden truck, leaving the two people killed on the spot and five others injured, said Abdur Rahim, sub-inspector of Karimpur Police outpost under Faridpur highway Police Station.





The injured were taken to a local hospital.

