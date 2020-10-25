Zero tolerance against corruption, terrorism, militancy: Reiterates PM





Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday reiterated her government's strong stance against corruption, terrorism and militancy saying that punishment as per law is ensured to those involved in these social menaces.





"We always think [about taking action] whenever there’s any corruption or injustice, we’ve to take steps against them, no matter who they’re," she said.





The Prime Minister said this while speaking at the Silver Jubilee programme of Dhaka Reporters' Unity (DRU) held at InterContinental Hotel virtually from her official residence Ganobhaban.





She said there was a time when it was a normal phenomenon to suppress any sort of corruption, but the Awami League government never does that.





"When any news or information comes out about any corruption or unjust activities, we never think whether our party is involved in this, or it’ll bring bad name for the party or the government…we never think about that," she said.





The Prime Minister said she thinks that the government has to take action against corruption or unjust, whenever it happens.





"With doing this, sometimes it may look like the Awami League government is committing all the corruption. This is not true. The seed of corruption was planted by the governments that came to power illegally after August 1975," she said.





Referring to Ziaur Rahman, HM Ershad and Khaleda Zia, she said they did not only nurture corruption, but were also involved in grafts.





"Assuming power, the Awami League government never ever did that. Whenever we find any corruption, we’re taking action immediately thinking little about who the person is or how big post that person holds in the party or whatever," she said.





Due to this stern stance of the government, she said, the opposition has got no scope to write against it and say that Awami League is involved in any malpractice.





She said the government is also maintaining its zero tolerance against terrorism and militancy.





"We’re firmly against terrorism and militancy. We’ve tackled the Holey Artisan incident in just 48 hours though many had thought Bangladesh alone wouldn’t be able to handle it," she said.





The Prime Minister said the government created awareness among the mass people as it is not possible to achieve something without support from the general people.





PM's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim conducted the programme from Ganobhaban.





Presided over by former DRU President and Chairman of the Silver Jubilee Celebration Committee Shahjahan Sarder, DRU President Rafiqul Islam Azad, former DRU President Shahed Chowdhury, DRU founding General Secretary Mostafa Firoze, DRU Vice-president Nazrul Kabir, DRU General Secretary Reaz Chowdhury and DRU Organising Secretary Habibur Rahman were present were, among others, on the stage at the Hotel InterContinental.

