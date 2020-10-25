Senior journalist AUM Fakhruddin dies





Senior Journalist AUM Fakhruddin died of Covid-19 at a city hospital on Saturday night. He was 75.





Fakhruddin, also a senior member of the Jatiya Press Club, breathed his last around 8 pm at Kurmitola General Hospital.





He had been undergoing treatment at the ICU of the hospital, said a press release.





The journalist left behind wife, one son, one daughter and a host of relatives to mourn his death.





AUM Fakhruddin worked at Bangladesh Times, The Independent, The Telegraph, Weekly Holiday and some other newspapers.





His namaz-e-janaza was held at Paradise Point in Dhanmondi around 11 am on Sunday.





Jatiya Press Club President Saiful Alam and General Secretary Farida Yasmin also expressed deep shock at the demise of journalist Fakhruddin.

