‘Communal harmony should be maintained’

One should be respectful to other’s religion and maintains communal harmony, said Senior Assistant Superintendent of Police (Sarail Circle) Md Anisur Rahman.







He came up with the remarks while visiting different puja mandaps on the occasion of Sharadiya Durgustob, the largest religious festival of the Hindu community, in the upazila on Saturday.







Anisur Rahman urged all to comply with health guidelines issued by the government and wear masks due to Covid-19 pandemic.







He also called upon devotees to seek cooperation from law enforcers at the time of immersing the idols of Devi Durga.

