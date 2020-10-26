BUBT, Robi hosts webinar on career progression



A webinar on "Career Progression in the Digital and Post-Covid Era" was jointly hosted by Bangladesh University of Business and Technology (BUBT) and RobiAxiata Limited on Saturday. The webinar was inaugurated by Prof Dr Md Fayyaz Khan, Vice Chancellor, BUBT. Mahtab Uddin Ahmed, Managing Director & CEO, RobiAxiata Limited was the key speaker while Prof Dr Md Ali Noor, Pro-Vice Chancellor, BUBT and other high officials of BUBT were connected. Facebook page of BUBT and Robi lived the program.

