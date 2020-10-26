BNS Bijoy returns home

Chief of Naval Staff Admiral M Shaheen Iqbal officially announcing the arrival of BNS Bijoy on Sunday. -AA



Bangladesh Navy warship BNS Bijoy returned home after successfully completing an UN peacekeeping mission in Mediterranean. The naval warship returned home after serving in the UN peacekeeping mission under the Multinational Maritime Task Force in Lebanon.







Chief of Naval Staff Admiral M Shaheen Iqbal officially announced the arrival of the ship at Chittagong Naval Jetty on Sunday. He also extended his sincere congratulations and best wishes to all the officers and sailors present on the ship for the successful completion of the mission.

