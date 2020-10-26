Tales of love and death in October





It was on a bright afternoon that a young man, on a visit with his friend to the latter's village on the banks of the Sitalakhya, spied a beautiful young woman taking a dip in the pond behind her home. The young woman was the sister of the friend of the young man. The effect on the young man was electrifying.







He fell in love with the bathing beauty but, of course, social mores being what they were in those early 1950s, he knew better than to tell her of his feelings. He stepped gingerly away from the pond. A couple of days later, he asked his friend if he could seek his sister's hand in marriage. His friend was happy. And the friend's family lost little time in informing the smitten young man that he was most welcome to be part of the family.







The young man, traipsing all the way to the launch pier at Taraganj --- for he needed to inform his aged parents in another village far away --- felt the joy of spring well up inside him. Not long after, he came back to that little village on the banks of the Sitalakhya and married the young woman who had taken that dip in the pond on a sunny afternoon. The bride stepped out of a palanquin, a palki, at the bridegroom's home even as a gathering mist enveloped the village in its tenderness.





The young man and the young woman were joined in the bonds of matrimony on 21 October 1951. Decades later, the young man, by then a wise aged man, closed his eyes on the world on 25 October 1992. Fourteen years went by before the young woman, at that point a mother of five adult children and grandmother of three beautiful babies in the family, saw her life draw to an end on 28 October 2006.







That man and that woman, united through the autumnal beauty of October before being consumed by it, were our parents --- mine and of my four siblings. Their graves lie in the shade of tall, leafy trees in our village Noagaon. On winter evenings, the glowworms dance around the graves; and on nights of the full moon, shards of lunar light pierce the leaves on the trees before touching the soil within which rest the remains of our parents.







Around those graves rise, in leaps and in ever-widening circles, a plenitude of memories their children share every day. There are remembrances of the unceasing struggles our parents waged on a quotidian basis, for years on end, in the interest of raising a good, intellectually healthy and ethically sophisticated family. They put us in missionary schools, where we knew the meaning of meaningful education. They kept us happy, despite all their limited means, despite the economic strains in making ends meet. They succeeded beyond measure.





Theirs was a story of idealism tinged with thick layers of pain. Father was in government service, which again was a long story considering that he joined the Geological Survey of India in Calcutta in 1942. Caught up in the movement for Pakistan, he found himself, in August 1946, in the crossfire of the riots engendered by the Muslim League's Direct Action Day. That he survived, that no one killed him in that mad summer, is what has endlessly exercised my imagination.







In the Muslim localities, he went around, even as he saw all those corpses littered around him, attired in shirt and pyjamas. On his shoulder was a bag which he opened, moments before he entered what clearly was a predominantly Hindu locality, and out of it came a dhoti he swiftly got into before moving on. And in all those moments of terror he lived through, my mother was going to school in Taraganj, where the songs of the river and the melody of the breeze came together to embellish her dreams of the future.





The future was in distant Quetta, Baluchistan, where my father had made his way to renew his career in the newly set-up Geological Survey of Pakistan. My parents travelled to Quetta all the way from Dhaka by train, for travel was yet easy despite the bitterness thrown up by the division of the country. My mother, who had never before gone much beyond her village, except for occasional visits to Narayanganj, where her father was a school teacher, was petrified at the sight of all the Sikhs at Delhi railway station.





She had heard of the horrors of the riots and was convinced, in all her naivete, that Muslims were a ready target for the Sikh community. She did not know, nor had anyone informed her, that in the madness that was partition, all communities had made their dark contributions. At Delhi station, she stayed frozen despite my father's reassurances and would not relax until they reached Lahore, from where they made their way to Quetta.







For the next two decades, Quetta was to be home for her, for my father, for their children. My parents' friends were an assortment of neighbours --- Pathans, Baluchis, Punjabis, those who spoke Urdu and, of course, the few other Bengali families linked to either the Geological Survey or the army. Father spoke Urdu well and always seemed to be in good banter with his colleagues on something or the other. On politics, though, he was firm and would not let anyone question anything that was close to the Bengali heart.







He took me aside one day --- and this was a time when as a teenager I was quite enamoured of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto's politics --- and gave me a crash course on a Bengali politician I had not had much idea of. My father, once a fan of Mohammad Ali Jinnah, informed me, in those few minutes, that Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, a courageous Bengali in prison at the time, was a far greater political leader than anyone else. It was education I was to be thankful to him for. Happy was Father on the day I, yet in high school, had dinner with Bangabandhu and showed him the great man's signature in my autograph book. It was a July day in 1970.





Here in Dhaka, through the difficult times the family went through, our parents made it a point not to let things cave in. Their children were in high school and college and university and not one of them was yet in a position to contribute financially to the family. Suffering, if you would care to know, gives you a degree of resilience that makes the centre hold. With prices rising all around, with the need for the family to be kept together, our parents readjusted their priorities.







Father walked to work, and that was quite a distance. Mother kept the home fires burning despite the dwindling resources at her disposal. My sister, my brothers and I emulated them. Humility and an acceptance of reality were in order. And so we walked to class, even as the sun emitted streams of heat at us and the monsoon showers bathed us in their fury. It was a time when life for us, for everyone in the family, was a sad embodiment of epic literature.





There are all the long tales of despair and happiness, of flickering candles and glowing chandeliers we could relate to you as the twilight wraps itself around the tired day. Ask Baby. Speak to Fayek. Listen to Shopan. Hear Nadeem give you the details. And come to me. See that tiny sparrow flying home in the grey sky?





We will sing to you of the stars our parents were for us. And we will narrate to you the many ways in which the low-hanging stars across a pastoral sky cast a glorious light on the spot of earth beneath which our parents sleep for all time.





The writer is Editor-in-Charge, The Asian Age.

