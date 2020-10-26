BSTI includes 43 new products under mandatory quality certificate

Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun addressing the 34th Council Meeting of Bangladesh Standards and Testing Institution (BSTI) at BSTI conference room in the capital on Sunday. State Minister for Industries Kamal Ahmed Majumder was also present



Considering the growing demand among the general public on different products, including low fat milk, flavored milk, ice lolly, natural mehdi, dishwashing liquid, liquid toilet cleaner, nail polish, gold, cotton sari made in power loom, passenger car tires and rims and power transformer, Bangladesh Standards and Testing Institution (BSTI) has decided to include 43 new essential products under the mandatory quality certificate.The decision was approved on Sunday at the 34th Council Meeting of BSTI, said a press release.





Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun presided over the function while first vice-president of the council and state minister for industries Kamal Ahmed Majumder, second vice-president and industries secretary KM Ali Azam and member secretary and director general of BSTI Md Nazrul Anwar were present on the occasion.





The meeting discussed the ongoing trend of quality industrialization, expansion of BSTI's quality control activities at the district level, expansion of state-of-the-art laboratory facilities, increase in institutional manpower, skill development training, accommodation for bosses, travel and incentives and export of halal food. The meeting also approved the proposal to expand the BSTI's office activities in a total of 64 districts by setting up 13 more regional offices in addition to the existing 8 divisional offices.







In addition, in 43 districts located outside the regional office, the proposal was approved to acquire the land required for mobile courts, factory inspection and surveillance and set up its own office and operate it with limited manpower.At the meeting, Humayun highlighted the huge potential for export of halal products in the world market and said that BSTI should take initiative to determine the quality of halal products and issue quality certificates to harness this potential.





He said the facilities would be enhanced along with improved training as well as financial incentives to encourage the officers and employees of the company to perform their duties with competence. Kamal Majumder directed for maximum vigilance, collection of fines and conducting special operations against such misdeeds.He also suggested the inclusion of BSTI officials in the foreign training team sent by the Ministry of Industries.

