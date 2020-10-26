EU mobilizes €96mn for Rohingyas



The European Union has mobilized a total of €96 million in 2020 for humanitarian, development cooperation as well as conflict prevention support for the Rohingyas.The EU, along with the United States, the United Kingdom and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, co-hosted the conference in solidarity with Rohingya refugees and countries in the region recently, reports UNB.





Representing the EU at the conference, EU Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenar?i? said the international community came together to show its support and deliver further assistance to hundreds of thousands of Rohingya refugees and the communities hosting them."We must do all we can so the Rohingya crisis does not become a forgotten tragedy. At this difficult time, the EU continues to stand by the most vulnerable with this emergency humanitarian support."





Commissioner for International Partnerships, Jutta Urpilainen, said the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has increased the challenges on the ground. "EU pledge reinforces our engagement with partners in support of people and development in the region. We must prevent a worsening of this crisis."





Today's funding from the EU will focus on helping those most in need, channeled through UN agencies, NGOs and international organizations: Humanitarian assistance of €51.5 million, including €20 million from the Emergency Aid Reserve, has been allocated to help refugees and vulnerable host communities. Priority sectors will be protection (including child protection andgender based violence), critical healthcare (including mental health) and nutrition, food assistance and key coordination roles.



Development support of €39 million has been allocated to strengthen the resilience and social cohesion of Rohingya refugees and host communities in Cox's Bazar District and of internally displaced people in Rakhine State. Support will focus on strengthening basic social services, particularly education, health, food and nutrition security, as well as addressing protection and information needs.Conflict prevention support of €5.5 million has been allocated to contribute to stability and peace in the region.





Leave Your Comments