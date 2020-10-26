Trump mocks Biden for calling another lid with nine days until election



At a rally in New Hampshire on Sunday, President Donald Trump ridiculed former Vice President Joe Biden for calling a "lid" on campaign events for the day."He's constantly putting the lid on. Constantly putting the lid on," Trump said, and joked, "The lid means, I guess it's referring to a garbage can, you put on the lid and he's putting the lid on."





The Biden campaign called the "lid" at 11:27 am, sending reporters covering the vice president home, reports breitbart.com."This guy has more lids, I don't know, there's something going on; somebody said it's strategy, it's not, because really strategy would be coming out," Trump said.





The president recalled that Hillary Clinton also held few public campaign events in the days before the presidential election."Do you think that Sleepy Joe would be doing these things? I don't think so," Trump said. "He'll go back to bed. Hillary used to spend a lot of time in bed too. But she had more energy than him. She did."





Trump suggested that Biden was hiding from tough questions about his family's corruption while pursuing lucrative foreign deals."I would say the primary reason he's put the lid on again is because he can't answer the questions," he said. "No he can't answer these questions."





