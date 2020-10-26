DU Prof Ziaur sued under DSA



Two cases under the Digital Security Act were filed on Sunday against Md Ziaur Rahman, a professor of Dhaka University's criminology department, for making derogatory comments on Islam in a TV talk-show.Muhammad Mahbub Alam, editor of the monthly Al Bayyinat and daily Al-Ihsan, and advocate Md Imrul Hasan on Sunday filed the cases with the Cyber Tribunal (Bangladesh) in Dhaka, reports UNB.





After recording statements of the two complainants, Judge Mohammad Ash Sams Joglul Hossain directed the Cyber Crime Investigation Division of Counter-Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) Unit of police to investigate the cases.





The court also asked the CTTC to submit two separate investigation reports by November 1. According to the case statements, Professor Ziaur made anti-Islamic remarks during a talk-show on private television channel DBC News on October 20 which 'hurt the people's religious sentiments'.He said 'Assalamu Alaikum' and 'Allah Hafez' as abhorrent, reprehensible and a sign of extremism. He associated all these practices of Muslims with militancy.

Leave Your Comments