'Five percent people control wealth of state'



BNP has said that only five percent people of the total population are controlling the wealth of the state as Bangladesh has now become the big millionaire-producing country.Party's senior leader Nazrul Islam Khan came up with the remark while addressing a discussion arranged by Bangladesh Shikkhok Somonnoy Committee on the auto-promotion of students without examination and its impact on education at the National Press Club on Sunday.





"The country is growing growth at a time when it's declining in many countries of the world. But whose growth is this? According to research data, only 5 percent of people in Bangladesh are controlling the 95 percent wealth of the state," he said. The BNP standing committee member said, "An international journal report suggests that Bangladesh is the biggest factory for producing new millionaires. Every year, new millionaires are being created here. Again, this is the country where 64 lakh people have become poor during the corona time."







