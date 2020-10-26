'BD an example of communal harmony'



Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has said Bangladesh is a unique example of communal harmony.He made the remark while addressing Durga Puja functions Puja at his constituency - Basurhat and Kabirhat - through videoconferencing from his official residence in the capital on Sunday.





Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said, "Bangladesh set a unique example of communal harmony. But those, who are irritated by the indomitable pace of the country under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, want to push our country backward through various ill-tactics. One of their tactics is to create enmity between the Hindu and the Muslim." "You know Bangladesh is a unique example of communal harmony. We are not opponents to anyone," he said, adding that as per the country's constitution, every citizen has the equal right.





Asking the country's Hindu community not to think of themselves as minority, he said those, who want to destroy the seedbeds of communal harmony, practiced in the country since time immemorial, spread the poisonous vapor of communalism here."We must be careful…you should remember that communal forces have been weakened but not eradicated. Their silence or hiding can be a tactic of energy accumulation," the AL general secretary said.





Urging all irrespective of religion and caste not to spread provocative posts using social media, he said: "No matter what religion we follow, true religious practices awaken the power of human soul".Quader said the practices of religions can awaken the human values and protect people from crime and negative thoughts."So, I urge you all to read and practice the fundamentals of your respective religions to enhance your spiritual strength and keep away from crime," he said.





