Spain imposes national curfew to curb Covid spread



Spain has declared a national state of emergency and imposed a night-time curfew in an effort to help control a new spike in Covid-19 infections.Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said the curfew, between the hours of 23:00 and 06:00, would come into force on Sunday, reports BBC. Under the emergency measures, local authorities can also ban travel between regions, Sánchez said.He said he would ask parliament to extend the new rules, initially in force for 15 days, to six months.





Spain was hit hard during the first wave of the pandemic earlier this year and imposed a much more restrictive lockdown - one of the toughest in the world.Like many other European regions, however, it has been hit by a second wave of infections.In Italy, new restrictions were also announced on Sunday. The government said the steady rise in cases there was causing a huge strain on the country's health services.





