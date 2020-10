Bollywood's new IT girl, Alaya F has been time and time again stunned the audience with her fresh and mesmerizing looks. The actress made a remarkable debut earlier this year with 'Jawaani Jaaneman', which stuck the right chord with the audience and brought in massive praise and appreciation for her role. With her impeccable looks and features, Alaya has been gracing back-to-back magazine covers and has become the 'Favorite Magazine Cover Girl' of the Tinseltown.





Leave Your Comments