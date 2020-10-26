

The puja festival is going on. This year's puja has almost come to an end. Each puja pavilion is going through a festive atmosphere with the beat of drums. Actress BidyaSinhaMimtold about her plan of this year's puja.She told the media, "This time I will stay at home and enjoy puja as much as possible. Maybe I will go to the mondop around my home because I have to see DurgaMaa's face."





This time there is no joyous arrangement like every year. Why not? Everyone in the world knows the answer to this question. So, Mim did not do any major shopping? As soon as she was asked the question, she laughed and said, "No, I didn't go shopping this year. But everyone in the family bought something. And this time I have received so many gifts that I will not be able to finish them throughout the four days of puja."





She added, "I got five Jamdani saris, ten shirts. Parents also gave me gifts. All in all, I have received a lot of gifts!"Feelings of childhood and adult life puja are different. Reminiscing about her childhood puja, Mim said, "Boat race is very enjoyable for everyone. Even after becoming an actress, I went to see boat races that happen twice at our home village. The last time I went there was a big accident.





I narrowly escaped an accident! The boat I got on almost sank! There were so many people who came to see me that the boat could not handle it. Meanwhile, the water in the boat was rising fast, I could not come ashore. Another boat came and pushed our boat. Many jumped into the river. One of my cousins had suffered a neck injury. I haven't been there since."

