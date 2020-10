A local Jubo League leader was killed as a truck hit his bike on Hatikumrul-Bonpara highway at Mohishluti in Tarash upazila on Sunday night.





The victim was identified as TM Kamrul Hasan, 35, general secretary of Soguna union and resident of Kundoil village.





Nurunnabi Pradhan, officer-in-charge of Hatikumrul Highway Police Station, said the accident took place around 9pm, leaving Kamrul dead on the spot.





Police later recovered the body.

