Unidentified man killed in city road crash









An unidentified man was killed in a road accident in Badda area of the capital on Monday morning.





Md Azahar, constable of Traffic Police Station, the accident took place in the morning as a vehicle hit the man, aged about 35, while he was crossing the road under foot over bridge, leaving him critically injured.





Later, the injured was rushed to Dhaka Medical College Hospital where doctors declared him dead around 8:30am, said inspector Bacchu Miah, in-charge of DMCH police outpost.

Leave Your Comments