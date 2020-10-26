Assault on naval officer: RAB detains MP Haji Selim’s son Irfan

The Rapid Action Battalion-RAB has detained Irfan Selim, son of MP Haji Selim, in a lawsuit filed over the assault of a naval officer by a group of people traveling on the MP’s car.

The elite force of the police nabbed Irfan by raiding Haji Selim’s house at Showari Ghat in Old Dhaka on Monday.





RAB’s Additional Director General (Operations) Colonel Tofayel Mustafa Sorwar and RAB official Lt Col Ashik Billah confirmed the development.

Lt. Md Wasif Ahmed Khan filed the case with Dhanmondi Police Station on Monday accusing seven people, including Irfan.

Police earlier arrested Mizanur Rahman, the driver of the vehicle, said Dhanmondi Police.

The incident took placed near the Labaid hospital in Dhanmondi at around 7:45 pm on Sunday.

According to the case details, Wasif was traveling to Kalabagan with his wife on a motorcycle when a black Land Rover hit the bike from behind.

As soon as Wasif and his wife got off their bike, a group of men from the car began verbally abusing and beating him.

Wasif alleged that he and his wife received death threats from the attackers.

A video, recorded soon after the incident, went viral on social media. Wasif said he and his wife came under attack even after disclosing his identity to the attackers.

