President returns home from UAE





President Abdul Hamid returned home on Tuesday morning after health check-up in Dubai of the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

A regular flight of Bangladesh Biman Airlines Limited, carrying the President and his entourage, landed at Hazrat Shahjalal (R) International Airport around 07:20 am.

Agriculture Minister Md Abdur Razzaque, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen, the cabinet secretary, principal secretary to the Prime Minister and senior civil and military officials welcomed the president at the airport.

Earlier, President Hamid left here for Dubai on October 14 evening for health check-up and the treatment of eyes.

President’s spouse Rashida Khanam and secretaries concerned to the Bangabhaban accompanied Abdul Hamid during his overseas treatment.

