Published:  11:28 AM, 27 October 2020

Global COVID-19 cases surpass 43.4 million: JHU

Global COVID-19 cases surpass 43.4 million: JHU
The confirmed COVID-19 cases have surpassed 43.4 million globally as of Tuesday morning, according to latest data of John Hopkins University.

Leave Your Comments


Latest News

More From World

Video Gallery

Photo Gallery

E-Paper

E-Paper

Go to Home Page »