Irfan Selim to be sacked from councilor post: LGD secy









Irfan Selim, son of MP Haji Selim, will be sacked from the post of councilor as he was sentenced to jail by a mobile court.





Helaluddin Ahmed, senior secretary to the local government department of the LGED Ministry, said, "We will take action against councilor Irfan Selim when we will receive a report from the Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) about his conviction."





The secretary added that the Local Government City Corporation Act states that if a person is convicted by any court, he will be dismissed from his post.





Irfan Selim is the No 30 ward councilor of Dhaka South City Corporation.





Rab detained Irfan from his father’s residence at Devdas Lane of Swarighat in Old Dhaka on Monday afternoon following a case filed with Dhanmondi Police Station by Lieutenant Wasif Ahmed Khan of Bangladesh Navy for assaulting him.





A mobile court of Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) on Monday sentenced Irfan Selim and his bodyguard Zahid to one year in jail for possessing illegal walkie-talkies and drinking liquor.





Two separate cases will be filed at the local police station -- one under the Arms Act and another under Narcotics Control Act -- against the duo.





Two firearms, 38 walkie-talkies and liquor were recovered from the house during the drive.

Leave Your Comments