Assault on Navy officer: Irfan Selim’s another associate held









Detectives arrested another associate of Irfan Selim from Tangail district early Tuesday in a case filed in connection with the assault on an official of Bangladesh Navy in the capital on Sunday night.





A team of Detective Branch of Police arrested Irfan’s associate AB Siddique, 45, from Tangail around 3:30am, said Walid Hossain, deputy commissioner (media) at the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP).





With his arrest, all the named accused in the case, including Irfan, are now behind bars.





The other arrestees are Md Zahid and driver Mizanur Rahman.





Lieutenant Wasif Ahmed Khan of Bangladesh Navy filed the case with Dhanmondi Police Station naming four people and several unnamed others.





According to the case statement, a private car hit Lt Wasif's bike near Labaid Hospital at Dhanmondi around 7:45pm when he and his wife were returning to their Mohammadpur residence from Nilkhet.





Later, some people came out of the car and physically assaulted the navy officer and verbally abused his wife.





Rab detained Irfan from his father’s residence at Devdas Lane of Swarighat in Old Dhaka on Monday afternoon.





A mobile court of Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) on Monday sentenced Irfan Selim, son of Dhaka-7 MP Haji Selim, and his bodyguard, Zahid, to one-year in jail for possessing illegal walkie-talkies and liquor.

