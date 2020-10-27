Rifat Murder Case: Verdict against 14 juvenile accused today









A Barguna court is set to deliver the verdict today (Tuesday) against 14 juvenile accused in the much-talked-about Rifat Sharif murder case.





The date was fixed on October 14.





Judge Hafizur Rahman of Barguna Children's Court will pronounce the verdict.





Among the 14 accused, eight are now on bail and the rest in the children's unit of Barguna jail. All the accused are being produced before the court.





The court framed charges against the 14 juveniles accused on January 8 this year.





Five days later, the court started to record witness testimonies.





The accused juveniles who are understood to have been under 18 at the time of the crime are: Rashidul Hasan Rishan alias Rishan Forazi, Rakibul Hasan Rifat Hawlader, Abu Abdullah alias Raihan, Oliullah alias Oli, Joy Chandra Sarker alias Chandan, Md Naim, Tanvir Hossain, Nazmul Hasan, Rakibul Hasan Niamat, Saiyed Maruf Billah alias Mohibullah, Maruf Mallick, Prince Mollah, Ratul Shikder Joy and Arian Hossain Srabon.





Rifat, 22, was attacked with sharp weapons near the main gate of Barguna Government College on June 26 last while his wife Minni appeared to be trying to protect him from the attackers.





Twenty-four people were accused in the murder case filed by Rifat’s father.





The young man’s wife, Minni, initially named as a witness, was later arrested on July 16, and made an accused in the case.





The main accused, Sabbir Ahmed alias Nayon Bond, was killed in a reported gunfight with law enforcers on July 2.





Meanwhile, District and Sessions Judge Md Asaduzzaman sentenced Minni and five others to death for killing him on September 1.





The other convicts are — Rakibul Hasan Rifat Farazi, Al Kaiyum alias Akon, Hasan, Mohaiminul Islam Sifat and Hridoy.

