Australia releases COVID-19 development response plan for Bangladesh





The Australian High Commission in Dhaka on Tuesday announced the release of Australia’s COVID-19 Development Response Plan for Bangladesh for 2020- 2021 saying the country appreciates its strong development, people-to-people and trade ties with Bangladesh.





The COVID-19 Development Response Plan will guide Australia’s whole-of-government response to COVID-19 in Bangladesh over the next two years.





Australia will focus on investments in long-term economic growth, underpinned by inclusive education, skills development and private sector engagement.





Australia will place a strong emphasis on protecting the most vulnerable, especially women and girls, and people with disabilities.





It will work in partnership with the Bangladesh government to ensure its COVID-19 programmes remain closely aligned with key government initiatives.





Australia is committed to supporting Bangladesh’s longer-term development priorities, as outlined in its 8thFive Year Plan.





Fatima Yasmin, Secretary Economic Relations Division (ERD) said the government of Bangladesh is finalising the 8th Five-Year Plan where COVID-19 recovery strategy has been incorporated.





This COVID-19 Response Plan is part of Australia’s recently released development strategy, partnerships for recovery, which outlines how Australia will work with its partners across the globe to address the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.





Australia and Bangladesh have shared interests in a secure, prosperous and inclusive Indian Ocean region.





Australia will continue to support Bangladesh through its response and recovery from COVID-19.

