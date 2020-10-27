Covid-19: Bangladesh reports 1,335 cases, 20 deaths in 24 hrs









Bangladesh on Tuesday saw another spike in Covid-19 cases as health authorities detected 1,335 new patients across the country in 24 hours, taking the total to 401,586.





Twenty more patients died from Covid-19 during the period, raising the death toll to 5,838.





Besides, 1,523 patients recovered from the disease, and the total recoveries from coronavirus have jumped up to 318,123.





The fatality rate in Bangladesh is 1.45 percent, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.





The daily infection rate on Tuesday was recorded 10.58 percent upon testing 12,617 samples in 24 hours. 17.58 percent of the tested 22,83,964 samples so far have turned out to be Covid-19 positive.





The recovery rate has climbed to 79.22 percent in Bangladesh, the health authorities said.





Bangladesh is seeing 2358.02 infections, 1867.94 recoveries and 34.28 deaths per million.





Currently, there are 77.625 active cases in the country.





Of the total victims, 4,494 are men and 1,344 are women. Of the latest 20 victims, 15 are aged above 50 years.





So far, 3,022 people have died in Dhaka division, 1,159 in Chattogram, 370 in Rajshahi, 465 in Khulna, 198 in Barishal, 242 in Sylhet, 261 in Rangpur and 121 in Mymensingh.





Across the country, 12,095 people are now in isolation and 39,718 in quarantine.





Bangladesh reported its first cases on March 8. The number of cases reached the 300,000-mark on August 26. The first death was reported on March 18 and the death toll exceeded 5,000 on Sept 22.





Global situation





The confirmed COVID-19 cases have surpassed 43.4 million globally as of Tuesday morning, according to the latest data of John Hopkins University.





More than 1.15 million fatalities have been recorded globally, according to the data.





Coronavirus deaths are rising again in the US, as feared





Deaths per day from the coronavirus in the US are on the rise again, just as health experts had feared, and cases are climbing in practically every state, despite assurances from President Donald Trump over the weekend that “we’re rounding the turn, we’re doing great,” reports AP.





The US has registered over 225,000 deaths and more than 8.6 million infections – both the highest in the world.





Deaths are still well below the US peak of over 2,200 per day in late April.





But experts are warning of a grim fall and winter, with a widely cited model from the University of Washington projecting about 386,000 dead by February 1.





A vaccine is unlikely to become widely available until mid-2021.





The seven-day rolling average for daily new cases hit a record high on Sunday of 68,767, according to Johns Hopkins, eclipsing the previous mark of 67,293, set in mid-July.





The US recorded more than 80,000 new cases on both Friday and Saturday — the highest marks ever — though testing has expanded dramatically over the course of the outbreak, making direct comparisons problematic.





India’s new coronavirus infections dropped below 50,000





New coronavirus infections reported in India in a span of 24 hours dropped below 50,000 for the second time this month, while the new fatalities registered during the same period fell under 500 after 108 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.





India's COVID-19 caseload mounted to 79,09,959 with 45,148 new infections being reported in a day. The deaths climbed to 1,19,014 with 480 new fatalities.





Russia sets new daily record





Russia's daily tally of new coronavirus cases surged to a record high of 17,347 on Monday, including 5,224 in Moscow, taking the national tally to 1,531,224.





Authorities said 219 people had died in the last 24 hours, pushing the official death toll to 26,269.





WHO chief warns against COVID-19 'vaccine nationalism'





The World Health Organization (WHO) on Sunday called for global solidarity in the rollout of any future coronavirus vaccine, as the number of cases soared across the world.





In a video address at the opening of the three-day World Health Summit in Berlin, WHO's Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the only way to recover from the pandemic was together and by making sure poorer countries had fair access to a vaccine.

