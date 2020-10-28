Diner Sheshe





"I first came to Dhaka when I started my preparation for university admission. It took me awhile to adjust to the new world. Staying in dorm, or even simply cooking rice was a herculean task for me. Then I was introduced to some beautiful surprises. I found life through my camera, my guitar, by travelling around; Dhaka University helped me find an entirely different Azrin Afrin within myself. I used to roam around the Dhaka streets with my friend a lot.







One evening, she stopped me on the middle of the road in Darjeeling and said, "Start dancing, right here." I thought she went completely cuckoo, "People are gonna stare! They're gonna assume we're nutcase!" She said, "Do you know anyone here? Or do they know you? If not, then what're you afraid of exactly?" It was a beautiful perspective.







The thought of getting up on stage used to scare me to death. A hall full of people would be staring at me, would be criticizing me- some would probably even laugh at my expense- every time I wanted to get on stage, I couldn't stop thinking about all these possibilities. I never did anything more than reciting poems- once- till college because my stage fright was worse than my fear of math exams.







That evening, the same me, only 20 years old this time, danced up on the road of Darjeeling and the journey to madness didn't stop there. Now, there are days when I feel 137 pairs of honors' final year students' eyes on me and it not for once makes me nervous. Well, I think you only get nervous if you're trying too hard for success. But maybe success is not the most important lesson in life, maybe the journey to become a better person is."

Humans of DU, Fb

