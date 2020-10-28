What Dhaka is talking about





Bangladeshi star all rounder cricketer Sakib Al Hasan posted a picture on his FB page with a caption "Princesses of my kingdom". The photo has already attracted many viewers and many fb users have expressed their love through comment. "Both are Mashallah" Josim Uddin, fb









Popular Bangladeshi model, anchor Peya Jannatul posted a picture on her FB page. The photo has already received lots of reaction and many fans expressed their love through comments. "Nice" Md Kibriya Ahmed, fb









Facebook user Luca Lavezzo posted a picture on the FB page World Photographic Forum. The photo has already received plenty of reaction. "Absolutely beautiful" Pratipal Singh, fb











Bangladeshi Tv actress and model Sabnam Faria posted a picture on her FB page with Child actress. The photo has already received lots of reaction and many fans have expressed their love through comments. "Nice" Humayan Kabir Munna, fb







Leave Your Comments