Anisul discusses training of judges with Indian envoy

Law Minister Anisul Haque talking to newly-appointed Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram Kumar Doraiswami during a meeting at latter's Gulshan residence in the capital on Tuesday. -Focus Bangla



Newly appointed Indian High Commissioner Vikram Kumar Doraiswami on Tuesday called on Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq at latter's Gulshan residence in the capital and the two discussed training of Bangladesh's High Court and lower court judges and lawyers.





"The legal infrastructures of our countries are almost the same. So we discussed how to increase mutual cooperation between our High Court and lower court judges and lawyers and how our legal institutions can function to provide training for them," Anisul Huq said after the call on, an official release said.





"We discussed the relations between Bangladesh and India. The friendship will be stronger gradually and the discussion with the Indian envoy was very cordial. We have talked about this faith and trust," said the minister.







Lauding the development of Bangladesh's judiciary and law minister's contribution in this regard, the Indian envoy said the two countries can learn from and work with each other as the judicial systems of them are almost the same.The Indian high commissioner also said the role of the law minister in the judicial system of Bangladesh is commendable. India has historical ties with Bangladesh and will cooperate with the prime minister, law minister and general public.

