Reproductive potentiality of Red Chittagong Cattle



Red Chittagong Cattle (RCC) is a valuable ancestral property. RCC differ from other indigenous breeds by their red coat color. It looks very beautiful as the color is deep red to light brick-red to yellowish red to whitish red. The color of other parts of the body like horn, hoof, ears, eyeball, eyebrow, vulva and tail switch are also red. RCC is very calm therefore female or even young children can easily raise 1-2 cows. The amount of meat collected from one cattle is roughly 48-52 percent of its actual weight, and in addition, it has a higher intramuscular fat with juicy and fat characteristics. The immune of RCC is much higher than the other variety of cattle.







The breeding and rearing of RCC are not expensive. Farmers can rear it in local environment with local feeds. RCC cow breeds one calf per year and 12-15 calves in whole life span. Due to perform cross in order to yield more milk, the number of RCC cow is gradually decreasing. With a view to preserving this RCC, Bangladesh Livestock Research Institute under the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock has taken a project title "Red Chittagong Cattle Development and Preservation" which has been operating in 16 upazilas of 10 districts. If we rear this cow with modern way, we can yield 8-9 liter milk per day.







RCC cows contain fat lower than the other variety of cattle. The milk of RCC cows is as tasty as local cows and due to the absence of A1A1 zine, it is healthy. Since bulls are not usually infected with diseases and grow relatively high and the meat is extremely tasty and safe, we can pave a way for huge foreign exchange by selling meat at a much higher price as organic meat in the international market.









---Nurey Alam, AA

