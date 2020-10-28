200 skin patients receive free medication in Chuadanga

A skin camp was organized at Karpasdanga union parishad in Damurhudaupazila of Chuadanga district on Tuesday. -AA



More than 200 patients with various skin diseases received free medication including medicine at a skin camp at Karpasdanga union parishad under Damurhudaupazila in Chuadanga on Tuesday.The skin camp was arranged and supported by Impact Foundation and The Leprosy Mission International-Bangladesh (TLMI-B) respectively.







The event was aimed to detect leprosy patients and bringing them under early medication provided by the government for free of cost. During the skin camp, two leprosy patients were identified after screening and both of them was registered with DamurhudaUpazila Health Complex instantly for receiving Multi Drug Treatment (MDT). DamurhudaUpazila Health & Family Planning Officer (UH&FPO) Dr Abu Hena Md Jamal, TB & Leprosy Control Assistant (TLCA) Md Hamim Hasan Joarder, Impact Foundation's medical officer Dr Shovon and coordination manager Md Rafiqul Islam were present at the event.





TLMI-B senior project officer Md Khalequzzaman and project officer Roton Malo among others were also present in the programme where patients from nearby villages came to receive services. Attending the event, Dr Abu Hena said skin camp like this can contribute to early detection of leprosy cases. Md Rafiqul Islam said "We think there might be more leprosy patient in the area but they couldn't come as most of them are day laborer."

