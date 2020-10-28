Efforts to contain spread of unfavorable and false information





Since the beginning of this year, we have seen several civil society activists in Bangladesh being critical of our government in their ability to use cyberspace and the use of social media to share information. They have also alleged that the existing Digital Security Act has been a negative measure in terms of democratic rights. The Editor's Council has also expressed its concern over cases filed against journalists within this format.





On one side we have had claims that intervention in the spread of a news item is not only the controlling of a person's right to information but also taking away a citizen's right of freedom of information. It has been reiterated that such a process affects transparency and accountability. On the other hand, we have many pointing out that spreading false news and disinformation with its own denotations can affect the paradigm of stability and security.This persuaded me to try and find out what is happening elsewhere- particularly in our neighboring region of Southeast Asia and how are trying to tackle this issue- with regard to items in the social media, electronic media and print media aimed at supposedly creating wrong connotations of news.





The revelations about Thailand's efforts towards responsible news propagation, upholding of human rights and transparency have been most interesting. What is happening now in Thailand will remind one of what had happened in 2014 after the military staged a coup. Many prominent Thai academics and activists had fled the country. Their advocacy for the abolishment of the law which forbids any criticism of the King and other royalty-had put them in peril at a time when the political atmosphere in the country was extremely strained. One wonders what will happen this time.





Former Singapore politician Dr. James Gomez, now Chair of the Asia Centre has revealed how some authoritarian governments in his region have undertaken measures to tackle the governance issue along with the question of accountability.It has been noted that some governments have been exploiting "fake news" as a political tool against their critics. This is being specially undertaken against those who are critical of government institutions.







Governments, for example in Singapore and the Philippines, are dismissing as fake news many critical opinions, research findings, and news content that are not in line with the government stance. Apparently, since 2017, governments in Vietnam, Thailand, and elsewhere in the region have been introducing new legislation or revising existing laws to use against dissidents. These laws are held up by the authorities as necessary for fostering responsible communications and to protect social harmony.





In this context, it has been recalled that Vietnam authorities in January 2019 took into custody Nguyen Van Vein using Article 109 of the 2015 Criminal Code for his alleged attempt to "overthrow the people's administration." Nguyen is known for being an environmental activist. It is understood that many members of his organization are apparently now in prison for human rights and pro-democracy activism.





James Gomez has also drawn attention to alleged steps in Singapore to control civil society space. In this regard he has noted that 'New Naratif', an online news outlet has been facing difficulty within the matrix of regulatory space. Apparently, in April 2018, editors Kirsten Han and PJ Thum of this online news outlet decided to register their independent portal as a company, Observatory Southeast Asia (OSA), to gain a legal status.







However, the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority (ACRA) refused the application on the grounds that the proposed company's objective was political in nature and that its funding was linked with George Soros's Open Society Foundation.





ACRA is also supposed to have hinted that it did not agree to allow foreign interference in domestic governance. ACRA's intervention was interpreted as being based on Singapore's Political Donation Act, which places strict criteria for cause-related organizations. It would be pertinent at this point to draw the attention of some of our Bangladeshi NGOs (running with foreign funding assistance) in this regard.





One will however be quite surprised with the severity of response with something that happened in Laos. In September 2018, Phijika Boonkwang, President of a local football club in Vientiane enjoying celebrity status within the country apparently shocked her admirers when she announced her resignation from the club. She had earlier received a 90-day ban from football-related activities after she had used her Facebook account to complain live about the conditions of the road leading to the national football federation.







The concerned government authorities apparently did not like this. They thought that Boonkwang had harmed the country's reputation through this inappropriate observation on Facebook. This was seen as being a repetition and similar to her previous outspoken remarks of how the government had poorly handled humanitarian assistance operations during the 2018 collapse of a hydroelectric dam.





The Philippines, in its own way, have also been carrying out its administrative response to alleged fake news. One is reminded of March 2019 when an administration official claimed that the United Nations (UN) had been "infiltrated by the Communist Party of the Philippines through Ms. Tauli-Corpuz". The official was referring to Victoria Tauli-Corpuz, a Filipina UN Special Rapporteur on the rights of indigenous people. The administration's disdain for the UN arose from the United Nations vocal criticism of President Duterte's highly controversial "war on drugs."





I will desist from referring to what is happening in Myanmar where the present authoritarian regime garbed in the cover of false democracy have been resorting to arson, rape, kidnapping and murder to restrain freedom of information. We have seen what has happened to the Rohingyas.





There have been reports that such harsh approaches by the administration in several Southeastern Asian countries have drawn attention not only of civil society actors elsewhere in the world but also international civil rights institutions. International journalists have also recorded their feelings about the need for racial equality. Many have also strongly registered their views in cyberspace. However, any durable solution has not been possible because of the misuse of cyberspace for disinformation warfare.





People in general tend to believe things that confirm their prejudices no matter how bizarre they are. This is where the problem begins. In the era of social media, which breaks the traditional notion of gate keeping in the flow of information, one has to be much more cautious in relying on content found online. People need to be their own gatekeepers.





It has also been pointed by some that the younger population has been gradually losing trust in the mainstream media. People have been in search of alternatives, and social media has emerged as an option for them. This has resulted in the younger generation in most countries purposefully erecting "online portals" to fill the vacuum. This unfortunately appears to have played into the hands of the peddlers of fake news.











Muhammad Zamir, a former Ambassador, is an analyst specialized in foreign affairs, right to information and good governance. He is a regular columnist of The Asian Age.

Nevertheless, one needs to understand that the flow of information should be free. There has to be transparency for achieving accountability. However, this process needs to be free of politicization and responsible. Misuse of this dynamics through "gujob" will otherwise leave stains on clean sheets. This applies to activists as well as those charged with upholding good governance. We must all remember that we are all living in a world without frontiers.





