Peace and development in the Indo-Pacific region- II

In calling out China as an aggressor both in Ladakh, Soth East Asia, and Taiwan, the QUAD is not only cooperating amongst themselves in Indo-Pacific but also laying the foundation for long term relationships with the other countries in the region. Former US President Barack Obama tried to advance the QUAD but the Trump administration has been able to open diplomatic doors in the Indo-Pacific with the QUAD partners and key ASEAN nations and South Asian countries. In contrast, Beijing's wolf warrior diplomacy has hardly yielded any friends except for client states like Pakistan, Cambodia, Myanmar, and North Korea.







Even though China is the second-largest importer of defense hardware from Russia, the latter is deeply suspicious of Beijing's intrusion into Moscow's traditional area of influence like in Central Asia, Belarus, Armenia, Azerbaijan and continuing friction with an old and firm ally India. New Delhi is still the largest importer of Russian defense equipment. To complicate matters, China has expressed concern over Russia supplying the S-400 missile system to India while at the same time asking for the latest S-500 missile system to protect its borders.







The QUAD meeting made it clear that Japan under Yoshihide Suga and Australia under Scot Morrison has no intention of succumbing to Chinese pressure. Under the circumstances, it won't be surprising if India invites Australia for the Malabar naval exercise in the Bay of Bengal next month with Japan and the US being other participants. China has only itself to blame for pushing the QUAD partners to join hands and expand it.





"The United States and Bangladesh have a long, shared history of cooperation, and we continue to support a tolerant, democratic Bangladesh that serves as a bridge for commerce and an anchor for stability and prosperity in the region," said the spokesperson of USA state department. The US is also ready to support the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) and Bangladesh in South Asia's regional integration and connectivity, the spokesperson said.





Asked how regional development and stability is possible without addressing the Rohingya crisis, Stone said the US is acutely aware of the need for a long-term, durable, sustainable solution to the crisis. This has also coincided with the remarkable rise of China, unprecedented historically by its sheer scale and ambition.







It's territorial claims in the South China Sea, its belligerence in the East China Sea, and its rapid advance into the Indian Ocean through ambitious strategic and economic initiatives like the Belt-and-Road Initiative have challenged the established an international rules-based system which respected the oceans as the common heritage of mankind.





The Indo-Pacific construct means different things to different people. For the US, it extends up to the west coast of India which is also the geographic boundary of the US Indo-Pacific command whereas for India it includes the entire Indian Ocean and the western Pacific as highlighted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his keynote speech at the Shangrila Dialogue in 2018.





In his speech, he had indicated the geographical reach of India's idea of the Indo-Pacific starting from Africa to the Americas, which covers both the Indian and Pacific Oceans, in tandem with that of Japan. He had also emphasized a few major aspects which reflect India's policy perspective on Indo-Pacific, which included "inclusiveness", "openness", "ASEAN centrality" and that the concept was not directed against any country.





The focus of the Indo Pacific initiative is on connectivity, enhancing maritime security, counterterrorism, non-proliferation, and cyber issues. Last November, senior officials from the US, India, Australia, and Japan had met in Singapore for consultations on the Indo Pacific region. And all had re-affirmed a shared commitment to maintain and strengthen a rules-based order in the Indo-Pacific in which all nations are sovereign, strong, and prosperous. And shared support for a free, open, and inclusive region that fosters universal respect for international law, freedom of navigation and overflight, and sustainable development.







The major focus of the Indo-Pacific is based on oceans, which is the common thread that connects all. Countries including India, Indonesia, Singapore, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka, primarily maritime nations occupy the most important strategic positions in the Indian Ocean.The government has introduced the concept of SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region) and believes in an Indo-Pacific that is free, open and inclusive, and one that is founded upon a cooperative and collaborative rules-based order.





The participating countries discussed five main issues including solutions for achieving cohesion in the region through maritime connectivity; what steps can be taken to attain and maintain a free-and-open Indo-Pacific; a regional approach to the region's transition from the existing 'Brown' to a 'Blue' economy; what is the opportunities and challenges arising from the maritime impact of 'Industry 4.0'; and India's 'SAGAR' and 'SAGARMALA' could be made mutually-reinforcing on a regional level.





The first Malabar naval exercise was a joint Indo-US Naval exercise which started in 1992. However, there was a gap from 1998-2002 when the exercise was suspended due to India's nuclear weapons tests. Since 2002, every year there has been the naval drill and Japan became a permanent participant in 2015.





Biegun met with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at Gonobhaban and discussed issues of cooperation and repatriation of Rohingya as early as possible. Biegun also met with Foreign Minister Dr. AK Abdul Momen and with State Minister for Foreign Affairs M Shahriar Alam and Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen was also present there.





Foreign minister Dr. Momen remarks that the USA should not judge Bangladesh through the Indian picture. This type of remarks creates confusion regarding Bangladesh and India's relation. It should be remembered our PM mentioned Bangladesh-India relation as a role model, importance maters including present regional cooperation are being discussed and in touch at the highest level for any significant development.







They discussed issues of mutual interest and issues related to the Indo-Pacific Strategy. They also discussed about return of convict Rashed Chowdhury involved in Bangabandhu's killing. According to the Office of the Spokesperson at the US Department of STATE, the Deputy Secretary's engagements in Bangladesh would focus on "advancing the common vision of a free, open, inclusive, peaceful, and secure Indo-Pacific region" with shared prosperity for all.





From the above discussion, we can conclude that the QUAD is now an institution to establish peace, security, and progress in the Indo- Pacific region and in a broader way across the world. Bangladesh being a potential country in this region will play an important role to fulfill the objectives. (Concluded)





The writer is an academic, former ambassador, leader-student action committee 71, and freedom fighter.

