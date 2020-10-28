IBBL signs MoU with CloudWell Limited on utility bill payment. -AA



Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited (IBBL) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with CloudWell Limited on utility bill payment recently, said a press release.Md Omar Faruk Khan and Md Mosharraf Hossain, additional managing director deputy managing director of IBBL, respectively, and Mohammad Kudratullah, chief marketing officer of CloudWell Limited, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisation at the Islami Bank Tower in the capital.





Under the agreement, CloudWell will facilitate IBBL clients to enjoy mobile airtime recharge, utility bill payment and other services of BREB, DESCO, DPDC, West Zone, Karnafully Gas and Dhaka WASA through IBBL's Agent Banking Outlet, as well as mobile and web application.





Anisul Islam, managing director and CEO of CloudWell Limited, Taher Ahmed Chowdhury, deputy managing director of IBBL and senior executive vice presidents of the bank Mohammad Jamal Uddin Mazumder, Abul Faiz Muhammad Kamaluddin and Md Mahboob Alam, among others, were present on the occasion.

