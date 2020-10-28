DCCI inks MoU with BUP



Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Bangladesh University of Professionals (BUP) on varsity campus at Mirpur Cantonment in the city. DCCI President Shams Mahmud and BUP Vice-Chancellor Major General Ataul Hakim Sarwar Hasan signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organizations, said a press release.





According to the MoU, both the organizations shall work for joint research as an initiative of industry-academia collaboration for the greater interest of economy. Both DCCI and BUP will jointly organize seminars, workshops, job fairs and business conferences. Different need-based courses, trainings will also be conducted mutually. According to the understanding, DCCI will assist in providing internship to BUP students as well.







Shams Mahmud said DCCI has always been in the forefront in dealing with the need, opportunities and challenges linked with skills development. The MoU signed is a milestone and will work for research and skill development that will usher in a scope of creating innovative work force needed for the economic development of the country, he added. Shams Mahmud underscored the importance of research and innovation to attain the goals of becoming a developed nation.





Major General Ataul Hakim Sarwar Hasan urged DCCI to put forward the criteria and need of skills that are actually necessary for the industry so that academia can provide the curriculum as per the demand of the business sector. He said the industry sector of Bangladesh itself needs huge skilled executives and BUP is working hard to meet this growing demand for the sake of our own benefit. He assured DCCI of all possible support from the BUP to work hand in hand in a win-win situation. He stressed on tech-based international standard education system to cope with the rapidly changing economic world.

Leave Your Comments