Katrina launches an inspiring series, 'Kay Konversations'



On October 22, 2019, Katrina Kaif launched her Kay Beauty and referred to her beauty brand as 'a bridge between high glamour and care.' Despite having a massively successful movie career, the actress expanded the beauty business and offered several cosmetic collections for her female fans at genuine prices.





Now when her beauty brand has marked the one year of its launch, Katrina Kaif launched a new series titled 'Kay Konversations' that will feature inspiring stories of women who have become icons of womanhood and their stories of courage. Presenting Kay Konversations, Katrina Kaif shared a video featuring Ayesha Billimoria, an athlete whose journey to the Olympics was interrupted by an accident. She wrote about the inspiring stories that motivate her.







