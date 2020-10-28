Hilary, Matthew are expecting their second child



Actor Hilary Duff and her husband, musician Matthew Koma, are expecting their second child. They announced the news by sharing a video on their respective Instagram accounts, in which he is seen hugging her from behind and rubbing her baby bump. "





We are growing! Mostly me," Hilary quipped in her caption. Matthew shared the same video and wrote, "lol quarantine was fun. Baby #3 - 2021." This is their second child; they are already parents to a two-year-old daughter, Banks Violet Bair. Hilary also shares son Luca Cruz with her ex-husband, former ice hockey player Mike Comrie.







Congratulatory messages poured in from all quarters for the couple. Hilary married Matthew in the presence of close friends and family members in Los Angeles in December last year. Reportedly, it was a backyard wedding at her house. They shared the happy news by posting a picture of themselves after the wedding, next to a blue car with the words 'Just Married' written on it.





