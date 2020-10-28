Madalsa Sharma on being part of 'Anupamaa'



Madalsa Sharma Chakraborty loves being part of the Rajan Shahi's 'Anupamaa'. The actor, who plays the role of Kavvya in the show, says that her fans are in awe of the character. "I feel blessed to receive such beautiful and strong compliments from people every day that I truly cherish.





I get messages from women writing to me that Kavya really inspires them in many ways. Kavya's personality and how strong she is motivates other women. This is, by far, the best compliment and it makes me so happy that I'm able to convey this strong message," she says. In fact, the actor decided to come on board as soon as she heard about her character.





Leave Your Comments