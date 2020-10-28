Soumitra's condition deteriorates



Veteran actor Soumitra Chatterjee's neurological condition deteriorated further since Saturday night although his vital organs were stable, said doctors at a hospital in Kolkota on Sunday evening, reports UNB.





The award-winning actor was in a drowsy state. He was admitted at a private hospital in south Kolkata 20 days ago after he tested positive for Covid-19.He has been in the intensive care unit (ICU) for 17 days with clear symptoms of Covid encephalopathy. Chatterjee tested negative for Covid-19 on October 14, reports Hindustan Times. Chatterjee's condition has deteriorated further, said doctors on Sunday evening.





"He is not keeping well. His consciousness level, despite all our efforts, is not improving. Rather, we can say it has gone down. Our board of neurologists is taking a decision on whether his airway should be protected with invasive devices," said Dr Arindam Kar who is leading the medical team that is treating Chatterjee.





"Also, there are other factors. He was doing well as far as organ functions are concerned. But now due to prolonged stay in the ICU and all the invasive supports, there could be chances of secondary complications creeping in due to his age and co morbidity factors. Some of these things have begun to happen. His platelet count is little on the lower side. Haemoglobin count has also gone down. His urea level has gone up," said Dr Kar. The actor is being given blood, he added.

